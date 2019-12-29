Volkswagen releases car charging robot

DETROIT – Today’s edition of Tech Time features Volkswagen’s car charging robot.

Electric cars seem to be the future of vehicles but for now charging ports are hard to find. Volkswagen has developed a product that can help.

It’s a mobile charging robot --- designed to come to your car -- anywhere in a parking garage. This way drivers can park where they want without the issue of finding a fixed charging station available.

Volkswagen says the robot would not require any human interaction. It would drive itself to the vehicle and connect itself. Right now it is just a prototype-- no launch date was given.