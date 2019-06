Apple is recalling a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

The battery in these devices can potentially overheat and pose a fire safety risk. The specific model -- MacBook Pro with retina display -- was sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017.

Apple says the recall does not affect any other laptops or notebooks.

Apple will replace the battery free of charge.

