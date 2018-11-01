Spotify offering family plan subscribers free Google Home Mini

Spotify is offering a free Google Home Mini smart speaker to family plan subscribers.

The music streaming service announced that it would give master account owners of Premium for Family plans a free speaker. Spotify Premium for Family costs $14.99 a month and is available for up to six people who live at the same address.

The master account owner can only claim one Google Home Mini and it is available in coral, chalk and charcoal colors. The Mini usually costs $49.

The offer begins on Thursday and runs through Dec. 31, 2018.

Google Home Mini requires a Wi-Fi network, electrical outlet and a compatible mobile device. A calling feature on the Mini allows outgoing calls to most phone numbers in the United States and Canada, but it does not support calls to 911.

Are you a Spotify family plan subscriber? Claim your Google Home Mini here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.