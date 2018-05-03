Twitter users urged to change passwords after bug stored passwords unmasked

A bug recently discovered by Twitter stored users' passwords unmasked in an internal log, when they are supposed to be masked so no one at the company can see them.

The company announced Thursday that there was no indication of a breach of security or misuse of the passwords, but "out of an abundance of caution," users are urged to change their passwords on all services in which they've used their Twitter password.

Click here to change your Twitter password.

Read more about the bug in a statement from the company below:

"We mask passwords through a process called hashing using a function known as bcrypt, which replaces the actual password with a random set of numbers and letters that are stored in Twitter’s system. This allows our systems to validate your account credentials without revealing your password. This is an industry standard.

"Due to a bug, passwords were written to an internal log before completing the hashing process. We found this error ourselves, removed the passwords, and are implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.