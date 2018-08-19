15-year-old boy shot in neck, dies after party in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A Saturday night shooting at a house party in Eastpointe left one person dead and two other victims in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 22000 block of Wilmot Avenue. During a party at the home, two groups of people got in an argument, which led the party organizer to shut it down.

Gunfire was exchanged as the two groups were leaving, causing two injuries and the death of a 15-year-old boy.

The 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and died at the hospital. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot and is being treated with non-life threatening injuries at a hospital. A 19-year-old man was shot in the torso, is being treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. If you have any information, call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

