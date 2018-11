THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Breaking news just into the Local 4 newsroom...

An active shooter situation is being reported at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Early reports indicate multiple people may have been shot and there may be multiple victims.

NBC Southern California reports the bar had an event called "Borderline's College Night" Wednesday night.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com for updates

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.