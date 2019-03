ClickOnDetroit comes out on top over all other TV and newspaper websites

In the just released numbers for January 2019, ClickOnDetroit reclaimed its number one spot, registering more multiplatform visitors and mobile visitors than any other Metro Detroit news outlet for the month according to comScore.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

With 1,239,729 unique multiplatform visitors in January, ClickOnDetroit reached more people than any other local news source. ClickOnDetroit beat its closest competitor, Freep.com (Detroit Free Press), by 277,709 unique visitors and WXYZ.com by more than 380,000 unique visitors across platforms.

ClickOnDetroit: 1,239,729 Unique Visitors

Freep.com: 962,020 unique visitors

WXYZ.com: 859,353 unique visitors

MLive.com: 745,217 unique visitors

DetroitNews.com: 608,653 unique visitors

(Source: ComScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, January 2019. Based on ClickOnDetroit entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

Recording an impressive 1,076,668 mobile unique visitors in January 2019, ClickOnDetroit once again outranked every competitor.

ClickOnDetroit: 1,076,668 Unique Visitors

Freep.com: 708,589 unique visitors

WXYZ.com: 441,437 unique visitors

MLive.com: 430,070 unique visitors

DetroitNews.com: 464,700 unique visitors

(Source: ComScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, January 2019. Based on ClickOnDetroit entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.)

As the leader in news video, ClickOnDetroit had 817,939 video plays according to Google Analytics, a 56 percent increase over ClickOnDetroit’s December 2018 numbers.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.