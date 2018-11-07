ClickOnDetroit Sets Record for Unique Visitors to Website

WDIV-Local 4 had more viewers than any other Metro Detroit TV station on Election Day. Starting in the morning and going throughout the night (6 a.m. on 11/6 to 12:30 a.m., 11/7) the station averaged 100,000 people (Adults 18+), and peaked as high as 200,000 (Adults 18+) during the evening coverage.

WDIV-Local 4’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, set a record with the highest number of unique visitors for the year with nearly 1.1 million users.

More than 800,000 Facebook users engaged with Local 4’s election videos and stories, and nearly 50,000 people viewed WDIV’s live stream coverage online.

“The amount of people looking for election information on all of our platforms, whether it was watching it on TV, online or through social media was phenomenal,” said Marla Drutz, Local 4’s Vice President and General Manager. “The night was a culmination of two things: our commitment to encouraging voter participation prior to the elections and on being a station that provides news on any device people want.”

“It’s a massive effort and everyone’s dedication is what makes it all come together,” said News Director Kim Voet. “From our reporters out on the streets to our newsroom team compiling results throughout the night, this is the good, honest journalism that our community craves.”

“Months of planning led to a record night on ClickOnDetroit,” said Digital Executive Producer Dustin Block. “Every department at WDIV and our Graham Media Group digital team came together to deliver accurate, timely results.”

ClickOnDetroit.com is also the No. 1 TV website in Metro Detroit, according to the most recent comScore delivery (Sept. 2018).