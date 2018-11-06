Frito-Lay announces recall for undeclared milk in some Smartfood Delight Sea Salt popcorn

PLANO, Texas - Frito-Lay announced a voluntary recall of select half-ounce bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn because they were inadvertently filled with cheese-flavored tortilla chips that contain undeclared milk ingredients.

The recalled bags were sold in the two variety packs listed below. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product contained inside the recalled popcorn bags, the company said.

The products covered by the recall were distributed in retail locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The recalled products were also distributed through e-commerce websites, the company said.

No illness related to this recall has been reported.

The recalled products are half-ounce bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn packaged in the following variety pack offerings which have "use by" dates and 11-digit manufacturing codes printed on the outer packaging as listed below:

16 count Smartfood Delight Variety Pack Sack – “use by” dates of 4 DEC 2018 OR 18 DEC 2018, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position

16 count Crunch & Pop Mix Variety Pack Sack – “use by” dates of 18 DEC 2018 OR 1 JAN 2019, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position

The individual recalled half-ounce bags of popcorn have a "guaranteed fresh" date of Jan. 1, 2019 and a nine-digit manufacturing code of 615325107 printed on the front upper panel.

No other products or flavors contained in these variety packs are being recalled.

No other Smartfood, Smartfood Delight or variety pack products or flavors are recalled.

The issue was discovered after a consumer notified Frito-Lay that their Smartfood Delight bag contained tortilla chips. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA.

Consumers with any of the above recalled products should contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for reimbursement.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.