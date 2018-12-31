Local 4 works to stop drunk driving with Project Roadblock

DETROIT - The period between Christmas and New Year’s has one of the highest rates of impaired driving fatalities, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In an effort to reduce drunk driving related incidents during the holidays, NHTSA, the Ad Council and the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) is launching their 15th annual “Project Roadblock: Local TV Puts the Brakes on Drunk Driving.” Local 4 is one of the participating stations.

Project Roadblock was created in 2004 in support of NHTSA and the Ad Council’s Buzzed Driving Prevention public service advertising (PSA) campaign. To date, broadcast TV stations across the nation have donated more than $40 million in media to support this effort.

The partnership aims to unite local television stations in creating a nationwide advertising roadblock by airing Project Roadblock PSAs (Public Service Announcements) between December 26 and December 31.

In 2014, Project Roadblock received a record $6.5 million in donated media. Since its 2004 inception, Project Roadblock has contributed to a significant decline in impaired driving fatalities during the winter holiday season.

The latest analysis of NHTSA annual data demonstrates a decline in impaired driving fatalities from 2004 to 2013. On average, alcohol impaired driving fatalities per day during the Christmas holiday period declined by 40 percent; and alcohol impaired driving fatalities per day during the New Year’s holiday period declined by 28 percent.

For more information about Project Roadblock 2015 visit tvb.org/projectroadblock. For more information on the Buzzed Driving Prevention campaign visit buzzeddriving.adcouncil.org/

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.