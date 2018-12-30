Police: Man planted explosives, vandalized Michigan church

A man was arrested after he planted explosives at the St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, police said.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A man was arrested after he planted explosives at the St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Parish Church shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The suspect also vandalized the building. Mass at the church was canceled following the incident.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety released the following statement:

"Officers responded to St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday on the report of a disorderly person in the building. Officers found that the man had vandalized the inside of the building, breaking a TV in the process. The sanctuary portion of the building was not vandalized.

The suspect also placed M5000 jumbo firecrackers in multiple locations inside and outside the building. M5000 firecrackers are available commercially and are ignited with a fuse. The suspect was taken into custody and the building was evacuated pending a search by an explosives K-9. Information regarding the scheduled 11 a.m. mass will be forwarded as soon as possible."

Check back with Local 4 as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.