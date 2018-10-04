Top Stories

Police seek two wanted in connection with Detroit taxi cab theft

By Dane Sager Kelly

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two unknown men wanted in connection with a carjacking on Oct. 4, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two unknown men wanted in connection with a Thursday carjacking.

According to authorities, at about 4 a.m., a 51-year-old man was parked in his checkered cab at a gas station in the  14000 block of Linwood Street. A man approached the driver with a handgun and demanded the driver hand over his valuables, while another man entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The man with the gun returned to his vehicle, a black GMC Terrain, and followed the cab.

One man is described as being between 5 feet, 6 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored-hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The other man is described as wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and green gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

Surveillance footage of the carjacking can be seen below.