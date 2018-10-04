Police seek two wanted in connection with Detroit taxi cab theft

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two unknown men wanted in connection with a carjacking on Oct. 4, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two unknown men wanted in connection with a Thursday carjacking.

According to authorities, at about 4 a.m., a 51-year-old man was parked in his checkered cab at a gas station in the 14000 block of Linwood Street. A man approached the driver with a handgun and demanded the driver hand over his valuables, while another man entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The man with the gun returned to his vehicle, a black GMC Terrain, and followed the cab.

One man is described as being between 5 feet, 6 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored-hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The other man is described as wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and green gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

Surveillance footage of the carjacking can be seen below.