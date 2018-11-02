Possible thumb-tack found in Halloween candy near Jackson

The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety is warning parents to check their kids Halloween candy.

A post on their Facebook page Thursday stated:

"Waring. We are currently taking a report of a thumb-tack found in a Tootsie Roll. The child did their Trick or Treating in the Birdland Subdivision off of Lansing Avenue in Blackman Township. We recommend discarding your child's candy, if you received candy in this neighborhood. We will update further information as it is known."

