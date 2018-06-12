President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un hold signing ceremony

Breaking news just into the Local 4 newsroom from Singapore...

That's where President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just held a signing ceremony where both leaders signed an unspecified document.

It's a document that President Trump calls "pretty comprehensive" and he hinted that more details will be released in a news conference scheduled for later this morning.

When asked about the possibility of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, Mr. Trump stated that the process will be starting "very quickly."

