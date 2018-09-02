Top Stories

TOP STORIES Sunday, September 2, 2018

By Natasha Dado

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Utica: Grandfather stabbed to death in Utica park at grandchild's first birthday party
  • Detroit: Detroit police search for 74-year-old woman suffering from dementia
  • Waterford: Woman suffers serious head injury in Waterford Township car incident
  • Detroit: Hot, humid Sunday with some showers, storms

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Detroit police look for missing 14-year-old boy, family say he may be harmful to himself and others
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Yemen: Saudi-led coalition admits 'mistakes' made in deadly bus attack in Yemen
  • CaliforniaTwo people missing and several injured after boat collision in California
  • South Carolina:  Police: Woman kills husband by putting eye drops in water
  • Boston:  Bobi Wine arrives in the US
  • Rome:  Former Vatican official says Pope hid truth about meeting
  • Ecuador: 11 killed in deadly Ecuador bus crash

POLITICS:

  • Iowa:  Racailly-charged robocall hits central Iowa
  • London:  Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum 
  • Yemen: Saudi-led coalition admits 'mistakes' made in deadly bus attack in Yemen

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Michigan:  Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival
  • Berlin:  U2's Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice' at Berlin gig
  • Illinois:  Passengers evacuated from stuck roller coaster

SPORTS:

  • Michigan:  Michigan falls behind early, drops season opener at Notre Dame
  • New York:  Tanaka, Torres lead Yanks over Tigers 2-1; McCutchen hitless
  • Detroit:  Meet 1968 Detroit Tigers World Series champions Al Kaline and Willie Horton

JOBS: 

  • Troy:  1-800-Hansons hiring event representative in Troy

