TOP STORIES Sunday, September 2, 2018

- Utica: Grandfather stabbed to death in Utica park at grandchild's first birthday party
- Detroit: Detroit police search for 74-year-old woman suffering from dementia
- Waterford: Woman suffers serious head injury in Waterford Township car incident
- Detroit: Hot, humid Sunday with some showers, storms
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Detroit police look for missing 14-year-old boy, family say he may be harmful to himself and others
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Yemen: Saudi-led coalition admits 'mistakes' made in deadly bus attack in Yemen
- California: Two people missing and several injured after boat collision in California
- South Carolina: Police: Woman kills husband by putting eye drops in water
- Boston: Bobi Wine arrives in the US
- Rome: Former Vatican official says Pope hid truth about meeting
- Ecuador: 11 killed in deadly Ecuador bus crash
POLITICS:
- Iowa: Racailly-charged robocall hits central Iowa
- London: Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Michigan: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival
- Berlin: U2's Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice' at Berlin gig
- Illinois: Passengers evacuated from stuck roller coaster
SPORTS:
- Michigan: Michigan falls behind early, drops season opener at Notre Dame
- New York: Tanaka, Torres lead Yanks over Tigers 2-1; McCutchen hitless
- Detroit: Meet 1968 Detroit Tigers World Series champions Al Kaline and Willie Horton
JOBS:
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons hiring event representative in Troy
