DETROIT - A construction worker is dead following an overnight crash on I-75 in downtown Detroit.

Northbound lanes of the freeway have been shut down at I-94. Traffic is being diverted off at Warren.

MDOT crews were doing work on the right lane when the crash happened.

The driver involved in the crash remained on the scene.

