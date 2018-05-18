Up to $3,500 reward for information in fatal May 1 shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A cash reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information regarding the death of Gary Holcomb, a 44-year-old man who was shot and killed on May 1, 2018.

The shooting happened at Kendall Street and Livernois Avenue. According to family, Holcomb's father was informed by a friend who lived on his son’s street that Gary's house was taped off and he should call to check on him. After going to his son’s home, the father was met by police who informed him that Holcomb had been fatally shot in his home by an unknown suspect.

Holcomb attended Central High School. After school, he was prompted by his love for the outdoors to start his own lawn care and snow removal business. He was a beloved member of the Victory Community Church in Detroit where he played the drums and sang with the New Sons of Heaven group.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Gary Holcomb. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight, there is an additional $1,000 reward for a total of $3,500. All rewards are paid anonymously.

Anyone with information on Holcomb's death is asked to call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, visit www.1800speakup.org or text your tip to 274-637.

You will remain 100 percent anonymous when submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers does not wait for a conviction. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

