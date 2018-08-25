Vigil held for 15-year-old boy killed in Eastpointe shooting

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A vigil was held Saturday afternoon to remember De’Ijuan Williams, a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting at a party on Aug. 18.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family of 15-year-old boy killed at Eastpointe house party speaks out

De’Ijuan was one of three people who were shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No one has been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.

At the vigil, the Williams family used their pain to push for justice and answers. De'Ijuan's mother is heartbroken.

"He was loved by everybody," Quatina Williams said. "Nobody can say nothing bad about him."

Williams never imagined her family would be in this situation. De'Ijuan's potential future was taken away from the family.

"He isn't going to make it to 16," Williams said. "He ain't going to make it to walk across high school, let alone college. Somebody's career, somebody's husband, somebody's daddy -- I'm not going to get that."

She had a message for the people who killed her son and haven't come forward.

"To the person who did it, you were man enough to pull the trigger, you have to man up and face the heat in the kitchen," Williams said. "It's only right, because I'm going to hurt every day. Every day."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the mourning family pay for a funeral. You can donate here.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.