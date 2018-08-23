Vigil to be held for 15-year-old boy killed in Eastpointe shooting

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A vigil will be held Saturday afternoon to remember De’Ijuan Williams, a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting at a party on Aug. 18.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family of 15-year-old boy killed at Eastpointe house party speaks out

The vigil will be held at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Prest and Orangelawn streets.

De’Ijuan was one of three people who were shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one has been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the mourning family pay for a funeral. You can donate here.



