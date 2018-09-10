Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Arraignment held for man suspected of killing sister, boyfriend found in shed in Clinton Township

An arraignment is expected at 1 p.m. Monday for a 24-year-old man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend and leaving the bodies in a shed in Clinton Township.

Hurricane Florence upgraded again, now Category 4 storm

Grocery stores are restocking shelves with water and bread, and supply stores are selling a lot of plywood and generators Monday as East Coast communities prepare for Hurricane Florence to strike hard later this week.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet and cool Monday

Light rain and drizzle are still moving up from the south this morning, making for a slippery commute and wet roads as you head out on a Monday morning around Metro Detroit.

Police chase starts in Warren, ends in crash in Detroit; suspects fled on foot

A police chase that started in Warren on Monday morning ended in a crash in Detroit.

Westland family recovers stolen ashes, urn

A Westland family was shocked to discover their son’s urn was stolen Saturday from the Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery, but it’s what was left behind that added insult to injury.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.