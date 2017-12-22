Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 22, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Westland man charged in mother's fatal stabbing at home

A 22-year-old Westland man is charged in connection with his mother's deadly stabbing.

Winter Weather Advisory canceled; updated forecast for Metro Detroit

It's a mostly dry start to the day, but we're monitoring some patches of light drizzle in northern Indiana and Ohio that are moving to the northeast.

Drugged driving: Washtenaw County deputies have new roadside drug testing tool

Police in Washtenaw County are trying out a new way to get drugged drivers off the road.

2 Detroit officers charged in police brutality cases released on lowered bond

Two Detroit police officers facing charges in connection with police brutality cases have been released from custody Thursday after having their bond lowered, officials said.

Man shot barber at Southfield's Bar 7 for not returning calls, sources say

Four people were hit Saturday when a man opened fire at Southfield's Bar 7. Andre Deshawn Robinson was charged with assault with intent to murder in connection to the shooting, and sources say he had a target: his barber.

Longtime sportscaster Dick Enberg dies

Dick Enberg, the longtime sportscaster who called Super Bowls, Olympics, Final Fours and Angels and Padres baseball games, died Thursday, according to the Associated Press, ABC and several other news outlets. He was 82.

Congress provides short-term funding for children's health insurance

Congress is injecting nearly $3 billion into the Children's Health Insurance Program to keep it funded through March. The money is included in a short-term spending bill to keep the federal government open.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.