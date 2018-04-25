WDIV-Local 4 Wins Three Prestigious 2018 Regional Murrow Awards

WDIV-Local 4 is honored to receive three coveted Regional Murrow Awards for Breaking News Coverage, Excellence in Writing and Excellence in Sound. Regional winners were announced today by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

“When it comes to breaking news and covering important community stories, our team of journalists, videographers and producers are the best. I couldn’t be more proud of their hard work and dedication,” said Local 4 News Director Kim Voet.

“This is a true team effort. There’s nothing more important to us than to bring our viewers and digital users the best reporting possible. The prestigious Murrow Awards let us know we’re doing just that,” said Vice-President and General Manager Marla Drutz.



Station awards with links:

Breaking News Coverage -- Severe Weather Alert: Record Wind Damage

Local 4’s coverage of the damaging winds across metro Detroit spanned across multiple newscasts and the station’s digital platforms. In-depth reports, continually advancing the story and keeping the community informed made this breaking news coverage a true team effort.

Excellence in Writing: Failure in Flint (show open), Kim Adams’ Cancer Fight, and Elliot Carter

Two of the stories were from News Anchor Devin Scillian. One for the open to Local 4’s “Failure in Flint” special, the other was the report on Kim Adams’ battle with breast cancer. The third was Reporter Nick Monacelli’s story on Elliot Carter, the toddler with a rare condition that prevents him from eating food.

Excellence in Sound: What’s Old is New Again

Video Journalist Alex Atwell tells the story of Carl Nielbock, the man responsible for restoring parts of Detroit’s Fisher Building. Alex is known for his fabulous eye, but this time his ear won him the award.



Now these entries go head-to-head with the other regional winners for the National Murrow Award.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow's pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name.

This honor comes at the heels of WDIV-Local 4 winning the MAB Station of the Year award for the fourth year in a row.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.