M-39 Southfield Freeway is closed in both directions at Outer Drive due to flooding.

No other information is available.

Flooding on M-39

Location: Both Directions M-39 at Outer Dr

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Flooding

County: Wayne

Event Message: NB - SB M-39 at Outer DR is closed due to flooding. Traffic is being ramped off onto Outer DR — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 1, 2019

