TAYLOR, Mich. - Both directions of Telegraph Road are closed at Ecorse Road in Taylor due to flooding, officials said.

The road was closed at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Flooding has affected traffic throughout the morning. It's unclear when the road will reopen.

No additional details were made available.

