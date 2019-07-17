Bridge construction to close part of I-94 in Detroit this weekend

detroit - A busy part of I-94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend as crews work on setting beams for bridges.

Here's the info from MDOT:

Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be setting new bridge beams on the French Road and Concord Street overpasses starting at 9 p.m. Friday, July 19. Crews will be setting more than 20 beams, which will require closing westbound I-94 from Conner to John R. roads and eastbound I-94 from I-75 to Conner Road for the weekend.

All lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 22.

During this closure, westbound through-traffic will be advised to take westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. Westbound I-94 will remain open to Conner Road for local access. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on I-75 to eastbound M-102 and back to eastbound I-94.

All ramps along eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between Conner Road and I-75. In addition, the following ramps will be closed and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 22:

Eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94,

Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) ramps to eastbound I-94,

Northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-94, and

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Nine Mile Road to Chalmers Street.

Crews will begin closing all surface street ramps at 7 p.m. and freeway-to-freeway interchange ramps at 8 p.m.

