Canton Township man killed in three-car crash on I-275

A 61-year-old Canton Township man was killed in a three-car crash on I-275 on Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police responded to the crash, calling it a three-car rear end crash, around 9 a.m. Thursday.

" A vehicle rear ended another vehicle in the middle lane of I-275 N/B near Cherry Hill. The rear ended vehicle was pushed into another vehicle," MSP said.

The driver of the middle vehicle, a 61-year-old male from Canton Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators are still on scene investigating the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Northbound I-275 remains closed at Ford Roadas of 11:30 a.m. as the crash investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.