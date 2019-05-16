Canton Township man killed in three-car crash on I-275

A 61-year-old Canton Township man was killed in a three-car crash on I-275 on Thursday morning.
Michigan State Police responded to the crash, calling it a three-car rear end crash, around 9 a.m. Thursday.
" A vehicle rear ended another vehicle in the middle lane of I-275 N/B near Cherry Hill. The rear ended vehicle was pushed into another vehicle," MSP said.
The driver of the middle vehicle, a 61-year-old male from Canton Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators are still on scene investigating the crash.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Northbound I-275 remains closed at Ford Roadas of 11:30 a.m. as the crash investigation continues.
