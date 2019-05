The eastbound lanes of Ford Road in Dearborn were closed near Southfield Freeway on May 9, 2019. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - The eastbound lanes of Ford Road in Dearborn have been closed near Southfield Freeway.

According to authorities, the closure is due to a collision and the road is expected to reopen at about 5 p.m.

Police are encouraging residents to avoid the area.

