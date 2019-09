A serious crash shut down the intersection of 11 Mile and Inkster roads on Sep. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A two-vehicle collision in Farmington Hills closed down the intersection of Inkster and 11 Mile roads Saturday.

According to authorities, one person died at the scene and another was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

