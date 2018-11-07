Eastbound 14 Mile Road between Telegraph and Lahser Roads closed

The repair is expected to be completed and the lane re-opened by the end of November. Westbound 14 Mile remains open.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Consumers Energy has closed eastbound 14 Mile Road between Telegraph and Lahser roads on the Bingham Farms and Bloomfield Township border for an emergency gas line repair.

The detour route for eastbound 14 Mile traffic during the lane closure is Telegraph Road to Maple Road to Lahser Road and back to 14 Mile.

Due to ongoing Michigan Department of Transportation construction work on this section of Telegraph, motorists may want to consider alternate routes as well.

