Eastbound I-696 reopens in Southfield after semi truck crash

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Traffic was backed up on both sides of I-696 near Southfield Road due to an overturned semi truck on Tuesday morning.

Eastbound I-696 was closed at Southfield Road. It has since reopened.

"Preliminary invention revealed that the semi-tractor driver lost control crossing all lanes of travel, striking the right side, retaining wall several times. This caused the tractor to lose its load of rolled steel," Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

No injuries have been reported.

