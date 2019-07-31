Eastbound I-94 to close this weekend in Detroit for road, bridge work

DETROIT - Eastbound I-94 will shut down in Detroit this weekend as crews conduct bridge and road repairs.

Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be working on pavement repair and bridge work on I-94 in Detroit.

This work will require closing eastbound I-94 from US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. All lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

During this closure, eastbound traffic will use eastbound US-12 to northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. The closure is needed to safely allow crews to resurface eastbound I-94 from US-12 to I-96 and to set bridge beams at the Brush Street overpass.

The bridge beam setting is expected to wrap up by 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. This will allow crews to open the section of eastbound I-94 from I-96 to I-75. The multi-course resurfacing will require eastbound I-94 to remain closed from US-12 to I-96 until 5 a.m. Monday.

Westbound I-94 traffic will not be detoured; however, only one lane will be open from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) during the same time frame. The westbound lane restrictions are needed to prep pavement for future resurfacing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.