Both directions of I-94 were closed near M-59 in Macomb County due to power lines.

Westbound lanes were closed at River Road were eastbound lanes are closed at M-59.

MDOT says lanes have reopened.

Heads up-94 CLOSED near M59 for power lines.

EB 94 CLOSED at M59.

WB 94 CLOSED at River Rd.

Unknown ETA for reopening. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 2, 2019

