MSP: Avoid area of I-696 near Greenfield, semi overturned with fuel leak

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Traffic is backed up on both sides of I-696 near Greenfield Road due to an overturned semi truck.

Here's the info from MSP:

Eastbound I 696 and Greenfield has an overturned semi truck. Only the left lane is open. Huge gawker delays westbound. Please avoid the area as we get the semi flipped over. Traffic is being routed off at Greenfield. We may close access to eastbound from Southfield as well.

Troopers have discovered a fuel leak from the crash. This will make the reopening of the freeway take a bit longer.

Check interactive traffic maps here.

Heads up-EB 696 near Greenfield only left lane open due to crash. pic.twitter.com/YDTZ4esa5M — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) August 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.