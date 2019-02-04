Traffic Alert

Northbound I-275 at Huron Road reopen

Freeway reopens shortly after closure

By Natasha Dado

Northbound I-275 north of south Huron Road in Huron Township is now reopen.

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Northbound I-275 north of south Huron Road in Huron Township is reopen.

 According to Michigan State Police, on Monday around 5 p.m. calls came in about a rolled over semi-truck blocking all lanes on Northbound I-275. 