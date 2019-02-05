Northbound I-275 at Huron Road reopens

Northbound I-275 north of south Huron Road in Huron Township is now reopen.

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Northbound I-275 north of south Huron Road in Huron Township is reopen.

According to Michigan State Police, on Monday around 5 p.m. calls came in about a rolled over semi-truck blocking all lanes on Northbound I-275.

On 2/4 at 5 10 MSP 911 received a call for a rolled Semi blocking all lanes at N I 275/ N of S Huron Rd in Huron Twp. A heavy tow is on the way, unknown how long the freeway will be closed. pic.twitter.com/iogi6noPzu — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 4, 2019

