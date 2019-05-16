Northbound I-275 closed at Ford Road in Canton Township due to crash

Northbound lanes of I-275 were closed at Ford Road in Canton Township on Thursday morning due to a crash.
No other information is available. Check back for updates.
Crash on NB I-275
Location: NB I-275 at Ford Rd
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: NB I-275 at Ford RD freeway closed due to incident - All traffic is being ramped off onto Ford RD.
Reported: 9:09 AM — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 16, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.