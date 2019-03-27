Northbound I-75 reopens at Fort Street in Detroit after crash

Crash on I-75 at Fort Street on March 27, 2019.

Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed at Fort Street (M-85) in Detroit due to a crash.

As of about 11:55 a.m., the right lane has reopened to traffic.

HEADS UP-NB 75 CLOSED AT M85/Fort St/Schaefer due to crash. Use M85/Fort as detour. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 27, 2019

HEADS UP - mess brewing on NB 75 near Schaefer in #Detroit. Some sort of fire on one side of the freeway and a semi rig on the other. #traffic pic.twitter.com/n14v77wgz6 — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) March 27, 2019

