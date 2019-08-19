Stretch of Larned Street closed in Detroit due to safety issue

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Transportation and the city of Detroit closed a section of Larned Street due to a safety issue Sunday.

The road is closed between the Lodge Freeway and Griswold Street. It is unknown when it will reopen.

City workers found a "significant cavity" below a portion of Larned Street near Shelby Street. The cause of the cavity is unknown at this time, however due to its size, city officials decided that as a precaution it would be necessary to close access so crews can excavate and determine the cause of the issue and then repair it.

MDOT is working on closing the Larned Street exit on the Lodge Freeway before Monday rush hour. Residents are encouraged to use Bagley Street or Jefferson Avenue as alternate exits.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.