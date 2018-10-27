Westbound I-696 at Greenfield now has only the center lane open due to a crash

Westbound I-696 at Greenfield is closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

DETROIT - Westbound I-696 at Greenfield now only has the center lane open due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Earlier Saturday, Westbound I-696 at Greenfield was closed entirely due to the crash.

Check back with Local 4 for updates.

HEADS UP-WB 696 CLOSED at Greenfield & EB 696 has left lanes closed due to serious rollover crash. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/SHXVwcwnyg — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) October 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.