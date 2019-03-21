Traffic Alert

Westbound I-696 closed at Dequindre Road for crash investigation

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A vehicle involved in a crash March 21, 2019 on westbound I-696. (WDIV)

Traffic is backed up on westbound I-696 due to a crash near Dequindre Road. 

  • The Couzens Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-696 is closed. 
  • The Dequindre Road on-ramp to westbound I-696 is closed. 
  • The westbound side of the interstate is now CLOSED for a crash investigation

At least two vehicles -- a car and a van -- were involved in this crash. 

It's unclear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries are. 

This van was involved in a crash on westbound I-696 on March 21, 2019. (WDIV)

Check: Traffic Map

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.