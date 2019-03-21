Westbound I-696 closed at Dequindre Road for crash investigation

Traffic is backed up on westbound I-696 due to a crash near Dequindre Road.
- The Couzens Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-696 is closed.
- The Dequindre Road on-ramp to westbound I-696 is closed.
- The westbound side of the interstate is now CLOSED for a crash investigation.
At least two vehicles -- a car and a van -- were involved in this crash.
It's unclear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries are.
