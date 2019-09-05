1 killed in crash on EB I-96 at Greenfield Road in Detroit

A crash shut down the local lanes of I-96 at Greenfield Road in Detroit on Sept. 5, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The local lanes of eastbound I-96 were closed for hours early Thursday morning at Greenfield Road for a deadly crash investigation.

Michigan State Police said a car crashed about 12:50 a.m. after the driver lost control on eastbound I-96 near Greenfield Road. The car went up the freeway embankment and rolled over.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, police said, and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver, who is not being identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police are notifying next of kin.

