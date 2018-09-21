1 killed in crash on I-696 at Hoover Road

WARREN, Mich. - A woman is dead after a Friday morning crash on eastbound I-696 at Hoover Road, according to police.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to a crash involving two vehicles after 1 a.m.

Callers told police a car was stalled in the right lane of I-696 eastbound and that the occupants were walking around.

A second vehicle, also traveling eastbound, struck the stalled car and crashed into a dividing wall.

At some point during the crash a woman was struck by one of the vehicles. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

The freeway was reopened at 5:30 a.m. Police are still investigating the crash.

