1 killed in fiery crash on I-96 near Evergreen Road in Detroit

A person was killed in a fiery crash May 23, 2018 on eastbound I-96 at Evergreen Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - State police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday evening on I-96 near Evergreen Road in Detroit.

A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on eastbound I-96 near Evergreen Road. Both cars caught fire quickly.

The driver of a utility truck involved in the crash was able to escape. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to determine what caused this deadly crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The eastbound side of the interstate was closed between 5:10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.