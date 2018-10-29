1 lane closed in each direction of I-696 near Greenfield in Oakland County for barrier wall repairs

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - One lane of I-696 will be closed this week near Greenfield Road in Oakland County as crews repair a barrier wall that was damaged in a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Starting Monday, the left lane of eastbound I-696 will be blocked from Southfield Freeway to Greenfield Road.

The left lane of westbound I-696 will be blocked from Coolidge Highway to Greenfield Road.

The lane closures are expected to remain in place through Saturday, depending on the weather, MDOT said.

Officials said the barrier wall was damaged Saturday during a serious crash.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.