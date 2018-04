Only one lane of eastbound M-14 is open at Sheldon Road after a deadly crash Monday morning.

Michigan State Police said a single vehicle rolled over into the media. Only the right lane of eastbound M-14 is open at Sheldon Road as state police investigate.

Traffic is backed up at Beck Road.

No other details are available at this time.

