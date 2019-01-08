1 person seriously injured in crash involving van, semi truck in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was seriously injured in a crash between a van and a semi truck in Van Buren Township, according to authorities.

Tyler Road is closed at Haggerty Road due to the crash, police said.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to Van Buren Township police.

Officials said the crash involved a semi truck and a van.

One person was badly injured and taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.