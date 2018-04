Officials said 10 Mile Road is closed west of Telegraph Road in Southfield. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County announced 10 Mile Road is closed just west of Telegraph Road in Southfield.

Officials said the road is closed for emergency culvert repairs.

The closure is only expected to last a few hours, and 10 Mile Road should reopen Saturday afternoon, officials said.

