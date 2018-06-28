11 Mile Road closed at Lahser in Southfield after contractor hits gas main with excavator

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Officials said 11 Mile Road is closed at Lahser Road in Southfield after a contractor hit a gas main with an excavator.

The gas has been turned off at the scene, a Consumers Energy spokesperson said. The main was set to be retired on Monday, so once the gas is pushed out, officials said they will reopen 11 Mile Road and retire the main early.

Crews are hoping to reopen the road by Thursday's rush hour.

There were no injuries or evacuations.

