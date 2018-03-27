12 Mile Road in Novi to close Tuesday for railroad crossing repair work

NOVI, Mich. - CSX is closing 12 Mile Road just east of Taft Road in Novi to traffic on Tuesday for railroad crossing repair work.
The work is expected to conclude Wednesday evening, March 27.
A detour for traffic is to take Novi Road to Grand River Avenue to Beck Road, back to 12 Mile, and vice versa.
