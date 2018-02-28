17 Mile Road reopened after natural gas line leak; repairs ongoing

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A natural gas line leak had briefly closed 17 Mile Road east of Hayes Road Wednesday afternoon in Clinton Township.

UPDATE: 17 Mile Road has reopened and repairs are ongoing

Please be aware that 17 Mile Rd east of Hayes closed until further notice due to a natural gas line leak. https://t.co/xyft2qr0h1 — Clinton Township (@ClintonTwpMI) February 28, 2018

