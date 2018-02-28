Traffic

17 Mile Road reopened after natural gas line leak; repairs ongoing

By John Steckroth - Editor
Headline Goes Here

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A natural gas line leak had briefly closed 17 Mile Road east of Hayes Road Wednesday afternoon in Clinton Township.

UPDATE: 17 Mile Road has reopened and repairs are ongoing

CHECK: Traffic Page

 

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for traffic updates. 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.